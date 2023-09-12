Family and friends of the Willis Family are respectfully invited to attend the standing only graveside service for Guy, Joan and Jeff Willis, of Angola Indiana, which will be held at Jamestown Cemetery U.S. 120 Fremont, Indiana, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m.
