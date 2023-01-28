BUTLER — Diane Ruth (Benninghoff) Gilbert, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
She was born on June 15, 1939, in DeKalb County, Indiana, she was a daughter of Wayne and Eleanor (Houk) Benninghoff.
Diane grew up on the family farm with her three sisters and graduated from Hicksville High School. She graduated from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing and served as a Registered Nurse.
Diane was an active member of West Milford Church of Christ for many decades.
She loved being a grandmother and enjoyed watching NASCAR races and her soap operas. She was known for her great sense of humor and her direct approach to life.
Diane is survived by a daughter, Jayne Miller; her beloved grandsons, Nick Miller, Kody and Carmen Gilbert, and Kendall Gilbert; three great-grandchildren, Sutton, Laken, and Colter; sister, Susan Fyfe; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Gilbert; son, Steven Gilbert and Steven’s wife, Tammy Reinoehl Gilbert; and two sisters, Elizabeth Palmer and Shari Miller.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Eleos Hospice Care in Fort Wayne, Indiana or DeKalb Humane Society in Auburn, Indiana.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
