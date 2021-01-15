BUTLER — Richard L. McBride Sr., 88, of Butler, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 7, 1932, in Auburn, Indiana, to Lt. Col. James A. and Vera I. (Keller) McBride.
Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran and Past Commander of American Legion Post 202 of Butler. He was a member of Forest Lodge #239 F & AM in Butler.
He worked as a machinist at Rieke Corporation in Auburn for 34 years, before retiring in 1991.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine E. (Nelson) McBride; two daughters and a son, Kelly (Rick) Walters, of Butler, Shelly J. McBride, of Butler and Richard L. McBride Jr., of New Carlisle; three stepchildren, Mark D. Johnson, of Fort Wayne, Gary E. (Kelly) Johnson, of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Linda L. (Allan) Williams, of Lebanon; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Nancy J. (Dull) McBride, whom he married on Feb. 17, 1956, in Hicksville, Ohio; two brothers, Eugene McBride and James McBride; and a sister, Patricia Kneip.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be given in Richard’s memory to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
