ANGOLA — Nancy Jane Leckner (born Keveling), 84, passed away peacefully at her Lake James home on Friday morning, Aug. 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy was born and raised in Saline, Michigan. She met her husband Richard while attending college at Michigan State University. They married in 1963, eventually settling in Angola, Indiana, where they raised their family and made many friends. They were married 37 years before Richard passed away in 2000.
An avid sports fan, Nancy passionately supported the Michigan State Spartans and enthusiastically attended multiple Final Four and Rose Bowl games. Nancy was also a lifelong superfan of the Oakland Raiders, hoping each season would be a repeat of that glorious 1977 Super Bowl team. Without a doubt, her favorite day of the year was in late May, watching the celebrated Indianapolis 500.
Nancy was full of grace and joy and will be dearly missed by her friends and family. We are so proud to have her as a mother, grandmother, friend, and kindred spirit.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Mike, Holly (Brian Boyd), and Jill (Jeffrey Johnson); daughter-in-law, Kelly Leckner; her nine grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle Carpenter), Megan (Corey Bailey), Nicole, Sydney, Nicholas, Bradley, Spencer, Milo and Arlo; and her great-grandsons, Liam and Zachary (just 4 days old). She will also be deeply missed by her beloved cat, Jade.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Elizabeth (Ewing) Keveling; her husband, Richard Leckner; and her brother, John Keveling.
No formal services are planned and there is no need for flowers.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Glendarin Hills Golf Club, Angola, Indiana.
Private graveside services will be held.
If you wish to donate in her name, please consider Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County or Steuben County Literacy Coalition.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
