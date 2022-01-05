PLYMOUTH — Pastor Steven Wayne Van Houten, 66, of Plymouth, Indiana, died peacefully in his sleep on New Year's morning, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home.
Born on Jan. 1, 1956, in Columbia City, Indiana, he was the son of the late Dale O. and Doris (Zumbrun) Van Houten.
Growing up in the Coesse area, he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1974. He continued his education at Manchester College, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Bio-chemistry. Deciding to pursue a career in ministry rather than medicine, he attended Bethany Theological Seminary in Richmond, where he earned a Master's of Divinity in 1982.
On Sept. 13, 1980, he married Lisa Ann Drager. After graduating from seminary, the couple made their home in Elgin, Illinois. They then moved to Cloverdale, Virginia, serving the Cloverdale Church of the Brethren for 12 years. His next assignment took the family to Akron, Ohio, where he served the Akron-Springfield Church of the Brethren for 11 years. In 2006, he moved back to the area, becoming Pastor of the Pine Creek Church of the Brethren in Plymouth. He retired from the church in 2019, but remained active with the Church of the Brethren as Director of Work Camps.
A man of the people, he had a servant's heart, leading by example throughout his life. He was always willing and able to help with any problem, and he was gifted with the ability to find a solution and be "the" friend to all.
He loved and cared for his family deeply, and they always knew he was their sturdy safety net, when the need would arise. He also passed on his love for sports to his family and was able to coach his kids in sports throughout their school years in football, basketball, baseball and softball. He himself played three World Champion Fastpitch Softball tournaments as the catcher. He had a passion for helping with youth, working with church youth groups, National Youth Conference, and work camps. All of the unique characteristics that made Steve one-of-a-kind, helped him fit into all of these roles perfectly.
Quick with a smile and a huge hug, he brightened the spirit of those around him. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, activities in which his patience was invaluable.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Lisa; children, Josh (Karyn) Van Houten and Erin Van Houten, both of Plymouth; grandchildren, Megan and Molly McFarland; a sister, Pamela (Michael) Hoppe, of Columbia City; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Columbia City Church of the Brethren, 112 N. Washington St., Columbia City.
Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, and one hour before the service Friday at the church.
In Steve's honor, memorials are to Columbia City Church of the Brethren.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
