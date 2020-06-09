Michael Lynn Griewank, 62, of Goshen, Indiana, and formerly of LaGrange died on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 11:46 pm
Michael Lynn Griewank, 62, of Goshen, Indiana, and formerly of LaGrange died on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.