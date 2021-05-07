MESA, Ariz. — Thomas E. Miller, age 93, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Advanced Healthcare in Mesa, Arizona.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Holgar Miller and Mable Smith.
He married Nancy J. Haskins in 1979. They were longtime residents of Kendallville, Indiana. They moved to Mesa, Arizona, in 2013, and in 2017, became permanent residents.
He attended Angola High School and enlisted in the Army when he was 17 years old. After four years in the Army, he started a milk route in Angola, Indiana, and then worked in the trucking business until he was 82 years old.
He loved skiing, playing golf and traveling. Every Friday night for years, Tom and Nancy would meet friends at St. James Restaurant in Avilla, Indiana. He was a huge fan of the Indiana University Basketball team.
He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church.
He was much loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include a daughter, Mindy (Mick) Kees, of Gilbert, Arizona; a son, Jon Miller, of Gilbert, Arizona; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Hollinger) Greek, of Defiance, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. Miller; his parents, mother, Mabel Smith and stepfather, Ralph Hollinger; a daughter, Katherine Miller; brothers, Alburtus Miller and Richard Lee Miller; a sister, Norma (Hollinger) Patton; and nephew, Richard “Dick” Miller.
A private memorial service will be held in his honor.
