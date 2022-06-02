ALBION — Rachael A. Metz, age 69, of Albion, Indiana, died at 3 p.m., on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Care in Kendallville, Indiana, after a brief illness.
She was a 1971 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been employed by The ARC, working with the disabled.
She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, Ohio.
She enjoyed her trips to the casinos and family time, especially with her grandkids.
Rachael A. Metz was born on Feb. 27, 1953, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Earl W. and Margaret L. (Mattingly) Sholl.
She married Samuel W. Metz on July 24, 1971, in Edgerton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2005.
Survivors include a daughter, Amy (Pete) Jimenez, of Albion; a son, Benjamin (Teresa Smith) Metz, of Kendallville; four grandchildren, Kaitlin (Michael) Shaffer, of Ligonier, Indiana, Elliott (and fiancée, Alexis Ford) Jimenez, of Albion, and Logan and Audrey Metz, both of Kendallville; her sisters, Casey (Roger) Rupp, of Edgerton, Marilyn (Bill) Whitman, of Bryan, Ohio, Cheryl (Junior) Shuller, of Edon, Ohio, Mary (Lavon) Stark, of Bryan, Christine Cromwell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jane (Milo) Knox, of Hicksville, Loretta (Dave) Kolby, of Bryan and Lorraine, (Bob) Gearig, of Montpelier, Ohio; her brothers, Andy (Sandy) Sholl, of Hicksville and Tom (Kim) Sholl, of Edgerton; her sisters-in-law, Karen Sholl, of Edgerton, and Linda (Ron) Stayer, of Auburn, Indiana; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Randy Sholl; sisters, Jo Harmon and Connie Sidle; and her in-laws, Bobby and Flo Metz.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton.
A Scripture service will follow at 7:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, with the Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating.
Private interment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton, at a later date.
Memorials are requested to The ARC of Noble County Foundation, 506 S. Orange St., Albion, IN 46701.
Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.
