GARRETT — Dawn LaRue Miller, age 84, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, Richardson, Texas.
Dawn was born on Oct. 26, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Merritt J. and Cora A. (LaRue) Hyndman, and they preceded her in death.
She married Louis J. Miller on June 11, 1966, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ege, Indiana, and he died on Aug. 22, 2021.
Dawn had a Master of Science degree in Education from St. Francis College and a Master of Arts degree in English Teaching from Indiana University — Fort Wayne Campus, where she later taught English Composition.
Dawn was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and taught there in the 1960s. She had been a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, Indiana, where she had been teacher and the church organist in the 1970s and 1980s.
Dawn is survived by her son, Daniel (Inga) Miller, of Plano, Texas; grandson, Lukas Miller; brother, Lynn Hyndman, of Stuart, Florida; and sister, Louise Bobay, of Churubusco, Indiana.
Dawn was preceded in death by her husband, Louis John Miler; parents, Merritt J. and Cora A. Hyndman; daughter, Christine Miller; and brother, Phillip Hyndman.
Visitation will take place from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
A rosary service will take place at 8 p.m., on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Calling will also be at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Memorials may be made to St. Martin’s Soup Kitchen, Garrett, Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are with Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738
