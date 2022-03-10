HAMILTON — Doris A. Parrish, age 74, of Hamilton, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Doris was born on March 12, 1947, in Garrett, Indiana, to W.R. “Mike” and Ellen Rachel (McDuffee) Sechler.
She married John Compton on Aug. 16, 1969, in Angola, Indiana, and he died on May 7, 1995.
She later married Ronald Parrish in 1996, and he died on March 28, 2010.
Doris worked as a press operator at Dana Weatherhead and then at Airway Manufacturing, retiring in 2010.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Anne Marie (Bobby) Allen, of Albion, Indiana, and Cappie (Mark Goeglein) Fifer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Guy Compton, of Hamilton, Indiana; brothers, Jim (Sandy) Sechler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and George (Teri) Compton, of Adrian, Michigan; sister in-law, MaryAtha Compton, of Hudson, Indiana; six grandchildren, Matthew Fifer, Eric Fifer, Nathaniel Allen, Riley Allen, Harleigh Goeglein and Lynkyn Criswell.
Doris was preceded in death by her husbands, John Compton and Ronald Parrish; parents, W.R. “Mike” and Ellen Rachel Sechler; and brother, Ron Sechler.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
An Order of the Eastern Star service will take place at 4 p.m., on Saturday, at Thomas Funeral Home.
Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m., on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Christian Union Cemetery, 4477 C.R. 7, Garrett, IN 46738.
Memorials are to the family to assist with medical expenses.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.