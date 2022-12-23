GARRETT — Carolyn D. Ball, 48, of Garrett died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born Aug. 26, 1974, in Kendallville to Wallace and Arminta (Combs) Terry. They have both passed away.
Carolyn worked for 11 years for JCIM in Kendallville. She was a homemaker and the best Mimi.
What was most important to her in life were her children, grandchildren and family; she loved them dearly.
She married Randy Ball on Aug. 31, 1996, in Butler and he survives in Garrett.
She is also survived by children, Gabrielle Ball of Garrett, Brian Ball of Garrett and Sarah Johnston and her husband, Chris, of Auburn; two grandchildren, McKinley Hudson and Dakoda Slone Jr; four brothers and their spouses, Tim and Deb Smith of Wolcottville, Dave and Mary Smith of Carthage, Illinois, Mitch Terry of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Wally Terry of Rome City; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Cathy Smith of Auburn and Patty and Tracy Mobley of Avilla; father- and mother-in-law, Elton and Betty Ball of Auburn; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Babette Ball of Zephrhills, Florida, Tracy and Rebecca Ball of Auburn, and Barbara and Dean Perry of Garrett.
No services are planned at this time. Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn, is in charge of arrangements.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
