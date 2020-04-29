Bonnie E. Detente, 79, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 1:54 am
