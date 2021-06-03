WOLCOTTVILLE — Janette Yvonne Higgins, 60, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, May 31, 2021. Janette will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
While she always had a special knack for sewing and crafting, baking and cake decorating is where she truly shined. After completing her training, she brought her talents to Cub Foods, Roger’s, Scott’s, and Kroger, where she continued to delight with her decorating abilities. She also made confections from cookies to birthday and wedding cakes for so many others throughout the years.
More than anything, Janette loved her family to no end, never finding more peace or happiness than being with the ones she loved. Also knowing no greater pride than that she felt for her children and grandchildren.
Janette is survived by her sons, Kevin (Jessica) Bradley, of Garrett and Kyle (Ashley) Bradley, of LaGrange; four granddaughters, Nevaeh Wolf, of Kendallville, Landyn Bradley, of Wolcottville, Reece Bradley, of Kendallville and Makayla Bradley, of Garrett. As well as her sisters and many other family members and friends who will never forget the joy and love she brought to them all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Pauline (Randol) Pant; a daughter, Kelly Bradley; a grandson, Kale Bradley; a granddaughter, Harper Bradley; and her husband, Jerry L. Higgins.
Per Janette’s wishes, there will be no public service at this time. The family will honor Janette with a celebration of life at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
