Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow and windy in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds in the evening. Then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.