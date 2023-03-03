HOWE — Charles Cyril Anderson, 87, of Howe, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home.
Cyril was born on Dec. 2, 1935, in Pittstown, New Jersey, to Richard and Hilda (Seymour) Anderson.
In 1965, Cyril moved to the Scott, Indiana, area, where he was a dairy farmer. Later he worked for Lambright’s Hatchery in LaGrange, Indiana.
He was a member of Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed serving in the community. He was active with Gideon’s International and LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District. He loved his Lord Jesus, his family, flying small airplanes, and farming.
Cyril is survived by his wife, Jean M. Fuhr, whom he married on Nov. 28, 1959, in Lambertville, New Jersey.
Also surviving are four daughters, Sally Balzer, of Shipshewana, Indiana, Nancy Bergstedt, of Shipshewana, Indiana, Judy (John) Morgan, of Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, and Cindy Calvillo, of Shipshewana, Indiana; three sons, David (Minnie) Anderson, of Wakarusa, Indiana, Daniel Anderson, of Shipshewana, Indiana, and Donald (Mindy) Anderson, of Brookston, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary LaPaglia, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, and Elsie Gulick, of Ringos, New Jersey.
Preceding him in death were a son, Douglas C. Anderson; great-grandson, Ridge W. Wilson; his parents; and eight siblings.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 2-7 p.m., at Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, 2695 N. C.R. 900W, Shipshewana, Indiana.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the church, with the Rev. Francis Warren and Donald Anderson officiating.
Burial will be immediately following at Sidener Cemetery in rural Shipshewana, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
