KENDALLVILLE — Mary Beth Stevens, 64, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Kendallville.
She was born in 1956 to Robert and Rebecca (Kimmel) Muesing.
A single mother, she worked hard to provide opportunities to her son, and built a long and distinguished career in information technology. She enjoyed spending time with her son, classical music, needlework, gardening and baking. She delighted in her Dachshunds, Peanut, Gus and Gracie. She enjoyed a lifelong relationship with Christ and relied on her faith for guidance and strength.
She leaves behind a son, Nolan Stevens of Cleveland, Ohio, whom she loved, protected and supported fiercely. Also surviving are three sisters, Barbara (Mike) Wert of Kendallville, Nancy Sible of Kendallville, and Natalie (Kent) Dilling of Wabash; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Beth found joy in her love for each of them. She also leaves behind several dear friends, and many lives more enriched through her acquaintance. She lived selflessly, and championed compassion, empathy, forgiveness, and understanding.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother-in-law, Tom Sible.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church, 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Philip Rigdon officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Out of respect for the healthcare professionals who worked hard for years to make Mary Beth comfortable, and, per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required.
Her funeral service on Tuesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.
To honor a lifetime of generosity, in lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran School Endowment Fund, the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research in Cleveland, Ohio, and the National Parkinson’s Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed to the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.