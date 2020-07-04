Perry Whetstone Jul 4, 2020 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Perry H. Whetstone, 77, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 5:14 a.m., on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Would you install an app on your phone that would warn you if you had been in contact with another person who subsequently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus? You voted: Yes, if my phone could handle the app No Maybe Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuburn’s classic car festival canceledAdult drowns at sandbar near Pokagon State ParkIndiana will move to 'Stage 4.5' SaturdaySuspect arrested in St. Joe stabbingChildren rescued from 128-degree vanSilgan Plastics employee retires after 62 yearsCentral Noble's valedictorian and salutatorian look to make an impact after college.Man facing charges following alleged beatingsNortheast Indiana coming out of COVID-19 surgeNoble County COVID-19 cases up 13 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127009 KD128098 KD127010 Top Jobs KD127832 KD128088 KD128229 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Farm Bureau to support youth at state fair State enters Stage 4.5 of reopening plan Asked to do too much? This July 4th will be celebrated with nostalgia A reason to protest ‘Knee-High by the Fourth of July’ I love podcasts, from true crime to news DeKalb County public meetings
