BUTLER — Timothy Owsley, 63, of Butler, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at home.
Timothy was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on Feb. 12, 1960.
Timothy held various jobs, which most recently included landscaping.
Timothy is survived by his eldest daughter, April Adams, and son-in-law, Jason Adams; his daughters, Ashley Owsley and Holly Owsley; along with his seven grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers; and four sisters.
Timothy was preceded in death by his father, Elton Owsley; and mother, Rosetta Owsley (Perkins); two sisters; and a brother.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 29, 2023, at Saint Joe Hall, 204 Washington St., Saint Joe, IN 46785.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Owsley family may be shared at www.advantagemungovan.com.
