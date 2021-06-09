ANGOLA — Bradley Steven Wilson, 73, of Angola, Indiana, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Harry Wilson and Nita Fuller.
Bradley was a 1964 graduate of Elmhurst High School.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War in the United States Navy.
He married Sherri (Dunn) Wilson, and she survives.
He was in the boiler business. He enjoyed cars and fishing. He loved staying home and enjoying family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sherri Wilson; son, Brandon Wilson; stepdaughter, Nichole Reynolds; mother-in-law, Norma Jean Schuette; brother-in-law, Rick (Kathy) Dunn; and sisters-in-law, Vicki and Darla Dunn.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., with calling hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the services, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.
He will be interred at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association.
