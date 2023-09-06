Alma Freeman
SYRACUSE — Alma Jean Freeman, 91, of Syracuse, Indiana, joined her beloved husband of 70 years, Ned, in their heavenly home at 10:59 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Born on June 21, 1932, in Jackson County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Emma (Harris) Riley. As a small child, the family moved to Richmond, Indiana, where she graduated from Richmond High School. Continuing her education, she spent two years at the Chicago School of Interior Design, laying the foundation of her life-long passion for interior design and décor.
On Nov. 26, 1952, she married Ned W. Freeman, embarking on a 70-year journey raising four children, and running a successful, renowned interior design and décor business. Ned died on May 24, 2023.
In 1964, the couple established the Fabric Center in Columbia City, a retail fabric and sewing machine retail store. In 1975, Alma evolved the business to include her passion for producing draperies and selling interior décor. The business was renamed Columbia House Interiors. They became a Pat Buckley Moss gallery and a premier drapery producer, making impeccably crafted drapes and curtains. In 2003, they expanded their business, opening a store in Pierceton — Village Antique Gallerie, specializing in European antiques. With an uncanny ability to find and secure desirable antiques throughout western Europe, the couple would make trips to inspect and purchase the items. Alma would personally make the shipping arrangement back to their Pierceton store. In 2012, the Columbia City location was sold, moving the business to a single location in Pierceton.
With Alma’s keen sense of tasteful, elegant decor and her exceptional attention to detail, many area homes and businesses have the ‘Alma touch.’ Sharing her passion with her children, she helped them to understand the science as well as the art of interior design. At home she enjoyed growing flowers and feeding and watching the birds. Always adventurous and fun-loving, she liked to downhill ski and ride snowmobiles in her young years, always of course, with the proper outerwear fashion. A devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she enjoyed family.
She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star and a member of First Baptist Church of Oswego.
Surviving are her children, David Freeman, of Leesburg, Ned Brent (Karen) Freeman, of Warsaw, Jon Eric Freeman, of Columbia City and Michelle Renee (Patrick) Ball, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Kara (Terry) Huey, Kathryn (Ted) Egly, Krista (Nathan) Shoemaker, Rachelle (Albert) Bertini, Brooke Freeman, Whitney (Jon) Mullins, Courtney (Elliott) Spann and Chad (Krystal) Freeman; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Riley.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial was next to her husband at Oswego Cemetery.
Memorials in Alma’s honor are to Right to Life of North Central Indiana
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
