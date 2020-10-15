Kenneth Lee Priddy, 59, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, Indiana.
Updated: October 15, 2020 @ 4:46 am
