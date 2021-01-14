FREMONT — Richard “Red” Daugherty, age 87, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne Indiana. His loving family and the comforting Hospice staff were continually at his side during his brief stay in the Supportive Care Unit. Prior to that, Richard was able to achieve his wish to remain living in his dream home on Jimmerson Lake in Indiana, for the final phase of his fulfilling life.
He was born on June 15, 1933. His parents, Jack and Louise Daugherty, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, have both preceded him in death.
His caring and devoted wife of 55 years, Teresa (Bobay) Daugherty, the love of his life with whom he raised nine children, also preceded him in death; as well as his younger brother, Jack Daugherty.
After graduating from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne in 1951, Richard enlisted with the U.S. Marines and proudly served two active tours in the Korean War.
Richard worked many jobs to support his family. He began attending gun shows and dealing antique guns at an early age, while working for General Telephone Company in Fort Wayne. Throughout later years, he worked various management positions for Tippman Warehouses in Indiana, as well as a sales position with Holmsten Ice Rinks in Minnesota. Eventually he moved on to a successful career as General Manager and Sales Manager for Tippman Group /Interstate Warehousing in Michigan, until he retired in 1995.
However, his passion for antique guns (especially Civil War Trapdoors), did not allow him to retire from attending gun shows until he was 86 years old. Richard “Red” earned a respectable reputation as a knowledgeable and honest gun dealer among the people he dealt with, and that reputation still lives on.
He was an avid storyteller and loved to entertain, but of all his passions his love of family is what kept him thriving.
He is survived by his nine children, Mike (Tina) Daugherty, Den (Lynn) Daugherty, Peggy (Jim) Sweeney, Colleen (Ron) Clemmer, Tim (Tracy) Daugherty, Ellen (John) Haifley, Kathy (Tim) Goheen, Sueann (David) Mitchell and Casey (Marsha) Daugherty; as well as five siblings; 25 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
His animated story telling, his honesty, his sense of humor and his loving devotion to family will be remembered by all who knew him. He has touched many lives and will be profoundly missed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be an open visitation; instead a private funeral service with family will be held in celebration of Richard’s life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s honor may be made to Parkview Foundation, Supportive Care Unit at 2200 Randallia Drive; Fort Wayne, IN 46805 or online at Parkview Foundation, designating the Supportive Care Fund.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.