KENDALLVILLE — Opal Lucille Bolen, age 84, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mrs. Bolen was born in War, West Virginia, on June 23, 1937, to Melvin Frazier and Minnie (Graham) Frazier. They preceded her in death.
She was married to Linza Bolen in December 1966, in Kendallville. He preceded her in death in 2019.
Survivors include her daughter, Joyce and James Collins, of Kendallville; sons, Ian “Red” Bolen, of Paintsville, Kentucky, and son, Daniel Bolen of Hickory, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Margaret Woods; son, Lyndsey “Frog” Bolen; and two daughters-in-law, Linda Bolen and Brenda Bolen.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Stroh, with the Rev. Willie Collins officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodruff Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
