WARREN — John W. Brubaker, 92, of Warren, Indiana, formerly of Bluffton, Petroleum, and Berne, passed away at 5:40 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren, Indiana.
He was born on Sunday, Dec. 25, 1927, in Huntington County, Indiana.
He married Thelma L. (Eltzroth) Brubaker on Friday, April 9, 1948, in Wells County, Indiana.
Mrs. Brubaker preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2017.
John was a graduate of Rockcreek High School. He was a member of Petroleum United Methodist Church in Petroleum.
Mr. Brubaker faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He formerly worked at Franklin Electric, Bob Case Trucking, Stohl Packing Trucking, Mersman Tables in Celina, National Oil & Gas in Bluffton, and he retired from Automatic Sprinkler in Monroe.
He was a member of Wheels of Yesteryear Antique Tractor Club, Yellowstone Camping Club, and Grover Sheets Post 111 American Legion. He enjoyed camping, spending the winters in Florida, and spending time with his family at their lake cottage every summer, while as the children were growing up.
Loving survivors include his daughter, Deborah (Steve) Caswell, of Albion; sons, Francis "Frank" (Leslie) Brubaker, of Plymouth; Larry (Tina) Brubaker, of Fremont, and James Brubaker, of Fort Wayne; brothers, Robert (Opal) Brubaker, of Warren, Jerry (Imogene) Brubaker, of Warren; and Richard (Janice) Brubaker, of Warren; sister, Ruth Ann (Les) Ackley, of Warren; son-in-law, Ryan Crismore, of Bluffton; sisters-in-law, Francess Jean Brubaker, of Chrisman, Illinois, and Connie Brubaker, of Markle; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Brubaker; mother, Mary (Watson) Brubaker; wife, Thelma L. (Eltzroth) Brubaker; daughter, Ann M. Crismore; grandson, Chad F. Brubaker; brothers, Max Brubaker, and Bill Brubaker; and daughter-in-law, Vicki Brubaker.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., Warren, Indiana, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. and from 1-2 p.m., on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home. 203 N. Matilda St., Warren, at 2 p.m., on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with the Rev. Greg Andrews and the Rev. Steven Bard officiating.
Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Warren.
Preferred memorials may be made to Petroleum United Methodist Church, 3625 E. 2nd
Petroleum, Indiana 46778 or to the donors choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.
