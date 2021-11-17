ANGOLA — Lonnie L. Lonsbury, 66, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
Lonnie was born on Oct. 13, 1955, in Angola, Indiana, to Billy Gene and Shirley (Smith) Lonsbury.
He graduated from Angola High School in 1974.
Lonnie retired from Fremont Plastics in Fremont, Indiana.
He was a member of the NRA and was in the Retro Radio Band.
Surviving are his sister, Holly (Eric) Trojan, of Syracuse, Indiana; and his brother-in-law, Donald Kent, of Angola. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Lonsbury Jr.; and his sister, Penny Kent.
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
