AUBURN — Dennis M. Kuruda, 73, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his home in rural Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on April 22, 1948, in Saginaw, Michigan, to August M. “Gus” and Clara (Ritter) Kuruda.
Dennis was a 1966 graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was technical support for Northern Indiana for General Telephone/Verizon in Fort Wayne, retiring after more than 30 years of service.
Surviving are a son, Tony Kuruda, of Ooltewah, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Andrea (Stephen) Paperiski, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Andrew Kuruda, of Elkhart; brother, Terry Kuruda; two nieces, Katlyn Kuruda and Julie Sell; and two nephews, Chris Kuruda and Robin Kuruda.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Tom Kuruda.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Father Mark Enemali officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Fort Wayne Animal and Control, 3020 Hillegas Road Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.