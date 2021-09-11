Helen Whitman, 101, of Auburn, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021. Born on April 8, 1920, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Frank & Ethel (Green) Obendorf.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet (Jerry) Matson, and Kimberly (David) Topp, both of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Judy Whitman; son-in-law, Tom High; as well as 25 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 57 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Whitman; daughter, Judy High; son Terry Whitman.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling will also be held from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn. Memorial donations may be given to Riley’s Hospital for Children. For online condolences please visit mccombandsons.com.
