COLUMBIA CITY — Clara Pauline Mitchell, 88, formerly of rural Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on her birthday at 12:05 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Story Point West Assisted Living, Fort Wayne.
Born on Sept. 13, 1935, in Washington Township, Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Loyd E. and Virga (Zigler) Anderson.
Growing up near Churubusco, she graduated from Churubusco High School in 1953.
On Nov. 2, 1957, she married Erwin Leroy “Pete” Mitchell. They made their first home in Columbia City. In 1963, they purchased a farm in Richland Township.
In addition to raising a daughter, she worked as a bookkeeper for Whitley Medical and then Dr. Timothy Chamberline.
She enjoyed their country home, mowing the grass, caring for the property and watching the wildlife. She, with her husband, were strong supporters of Whitko High School sports, regularly attending games. Clara loved to decorate her home with Longaberger baskets and at Christmas with Hallmark snowmen. For many years, it was a family tradition to meet at Turkey Run State Park for a reunion. When the grandkids came along, they became her pride and joy.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 65 years, “Pete”; a daughter, Pamela (Thomas) Kessie, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Zachary (Beth) Kessie, of Roanoke and Greg (Candis) Kessie, of Indianapolis; great-grandchildren, Riley, Katelyn, Connor and Amelia Kessie.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Dial, Anna Keirn and Mary Fletcher; and brothers, James, Carl, John, Mark, Emmett, Roy, Norman, Donald and Dan Anderson.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at South Whitley Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Clara’s honor may be made to the Whitley County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.