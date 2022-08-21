LIGONIER — Austin Ray Dancy, 32, of Ligonier, Indiana, recently residing in Bainbridge, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at home.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1989, to Michael and Jaqueline (Durham) Dancy, in Goshen.
Austin is survived by his son, Landyn Harvey; his father and stepmother, Michael and Teresa Dancy; siblings, Sarah Lynn Blevins, Kevin Michael Dancy and Ashley Nicole Dancy; and his fiance', Bethany Ison.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Dancy; and his grandparents.
Austin loved fast cars and fast women. He was very mechanically inclined and truly enjoyed being under the hood. Austin was also a wonderful uncle, great with kids, and loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews. More than anything, Austin loved his son, Landyn, and his family.
Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, Indiana.
A funeral service in honor of Austin will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Sparta Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Dancy family.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
