AUBURN — Mary E. Drake, 83, of Auburn, Indiana, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
Mary was born July 13, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helania Hoevel.
Mary was a registered nurse and had worked at Parkview Hospital and various nursing homes in the area.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Auburn.
She is survived by 11 children; 32 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Father Vincent Joseph, VC, will be officiating.
Visitation will also be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Burial will be held at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
To sign the online guestbook, or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.