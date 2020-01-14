BUTLER — Doris B. Kline, 87, of Butler, Indiana, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Saturday Jan. 11, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
She was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Antwerp, Ohio, to Ray and Carrie (Kees) Donat.
Doris held several jobs through the years. She worked at R. L. Barretts in Butler, and retired after 17 years from Walmart in Auburn. She always enjoyed meeting and talking to the customers.
She enjoyed sewing and doing crafts. She also enjoyed spending time with family and her close friends, Jody and Barb.
She is survived by her five children, Karen Fiedler (Michael Knight), of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kathy (Jack) Hall, of Lizton, Vernon Kline, of Corunna, Dennis (Jeanne) Kline, of Butler, and Kay Shaffer, of Butler; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; a sister-in-law, Jackie Donat, of Grabill; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Larry Joe Kline; a grandson, Zachary Shaffer; and a brother, Don Donat.
There will be no services at this time, but there will be a celebration of life held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the home of Dennis and Jeanne Kline, 7761 C.R. 40, Butler, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be given to Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202, or American Cancer Society.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
