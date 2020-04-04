KENDALLVILLE — Lois M. (Frederick) Friskney, 84, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born on April 18, 1935, in Lisbon, Indiana, to Raymond J. and Clara Belle (Lock) Frederick.
On June 10, 1956, in Kendallville, she married Glen D. Friskney. He preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2000.
Mrs. Friskney had worked for Indiana Bell for 10 years. She then worked for Friskney & Harding Trucking and Friskney Warehouse in Kendalville for 42 years, as secretary.
She was a member of Brimfield United Methodist Church, Rome City American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary; and Kendallville Eagles Lodge.
Lois enjoyed reading, needlework, playing Bingo, people watching, socializing, and listening to oldies music. She also enjoyed wintering in Melbourne, Florida, and was able to do so for many years.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra Friskney, of Kendallville, and Patricia (Mark) Marzion, of Kendallville; a son, Michael (Beth) Friskney, of Rome City; six grandchildren, Nicholas Patrick, Nathan Patrick, Travis Marzion, Corey Marzion, Jack Friskney, and Luke Friskney; and three great-grandchildren, Van Marzion, Caliber Patrick, and Gatlin Patrick.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Sam Michael Friskney; a brother, Robert Frederick; and a sister, June Holcomb.
Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, Lois’ life will be celebrated with a private funeral service on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Pastor Mike Antal will officiate the service.
Burial will be at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Preferred memorials may be made to Rome City American Legion Post 381 or to Brimfield United Methodist Church and may be mailed to Young Family Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, Indiana, 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.