GARRETT — Patricia Ann “Patti” Everidge, 60, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at her home in Garrett, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1962, in Hindman, Kentucky. Her father Cooley Ledford Everidge has passed away. Her mother and stepfather, Sara (Pratt) and John Weihmiller survive in Garrett.
Patti worked in Quality Control at TRW Automotive in Garrett.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Sara and John Weihmiller ,of Garrett; daughter, Alyssa Everidge, of Garrett; grandson, Ramiel Isom Everidge; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Patrick Dean and Dilla Everidge, of Kendallville, Paul Eugene and Candice Everidge, of Frankfort, Kentucky, Phillip Ray and Holly Everidge, of Fort Wayne; and 11 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother in infancy.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at New Life House of Worship, 130 N. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Calling is three hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesday at the church.
Memorials may be given in Patti’s name, to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send the family condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.