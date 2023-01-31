BUTLER — Lane Michael Burns, 20, of Butler, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after a car accident in rural Butler.
He was born on Oct. 18, 2002, in Auburn, Indiana, to Carey and Holly (DuBois) Burns.
Lane was a 2021 graduate of Eastside High School, where he was a standout athlete in football and wrestling. He was a two-time All State Football player, and played in the prestigious North/South Football game. As a wrestler he was a State Qualifier in 2019-2020.
He has been a coach with the Eastside wrestling team since his graduation.
His hobbies include golf, snowboarding and he loved being with family and around friends.
Surviving along with his parents, Carey and Holly Burns, are two brothers and a sister-in-law, Tate and Madison Burns, of Waterloo and Seth Burns, of Butler; two nephews and two nieces, Zaden Moreno, Avery Moreno, Blakeley Burns, and Parker Burns; grandparents, Michael Burns, of Angola, Helena and Troy Emerson, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, Doreen and Gary DuBois, of Auburn and Christopher Dove, of Auburn, five great-grandparents; and his longtime girlfriend, Mataya Bireley.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Calling is Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 3-8 p.m., and also on Friday from 1-3 p.m., all at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Lane to the Eastside High School Athletic Department.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.