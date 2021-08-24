GOSHEN — The Rev. Jack K. Thomas, 92, died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Marion, Indiana, on May 14, 1929, to J. Ward and Leona (Davidson) Thomas.
In 1954, he married his love, Delores A. Handley, R.N.
A graduate of the University of Indianapolis, he and Delores were appointed Missionaries to Sierra Leone, Africa, where they ministered from 1955 until 1968.
Upon returning from mission service, Jack pastored churches of the North Indiana United Methodist Church in Muncie, New Haven, Fort Wayne, Huntington, Goshen and Wolcottville; served on the Bishop’s Cabinet and was Development Director for six years at Bashor Children’s Home in Goshen.
He was also a member of the Goshen Rotary Club and loved to play racquetball.
He is survived by his children, Stan and Tonda; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
We know he is overjoyed to be reunited with his lifelong bride, and basking in the light of Jesus.
A private family celebration will be held at his daughter’s home at a later date.
To view a full obituary or leave online condolences visit www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
