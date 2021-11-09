ANGOLA — Donald Richard Burrell, 77, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1943, in Auburn, Indiana, to Charles and Emmogean (Holman) Burrell.
On July 16, 1977, at their home in Angola, surrounded by family and friends, he married Margie Rowlison.
Mr. Burrell was a self-employed contractor or “digger” as his family called him.
He attended the Olde York Church in rural Fremont.
Surviving are his wife, Margie Burrell, of Angola; a daughter, Leslie Burrell, of Angola; a grandson, Kayson Croom, of Angola; and three sisters, Nita (Bob) Tadsen, of Angola, Rita (Pete) Thompson, of Fremont and Lelia (Greg) Kleiner, of Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Burial will take place at South Scott Cemetery.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
