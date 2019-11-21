TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Carollee Joan (Brown) Pickard passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Country Pleasures Assisted Living in Traverse City, where she was cared for by loving staff.
She was born on June 22, 1934, to Elda I. and Dwight Brown, in Elk Rapids.
Some of her favorite things were her faith, dancing, animals and her family. She was well known for always being late.
Carollee cared for and loved all of her children and found great enjoyment out of telling people she had 10 of them. Her family was her pride and joy. A people person, she had the biggest heart and was very giving. She loved cooking and loved entertaining and having family gatherings.
Over the years, she owned several flower shops.
Surviving are her children, Joseph "David" Liggett, Kathy (Neil) Wilgenhof, Gail Finnila, Jeff Liggett, Shelley Davis, Danette Hines, Daniel (Robin) Hines, all of Traverse City and Holly (Todd) Bireley, of Hamilton, Indiana; as well as 24 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by a sister, Deanna (Charles) VanOstran, of Climax; and a brother, Dwight (Faye) Brown Jr., of Traverse City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Jack Liggett and Jason Pickard; and two grandchildren, David Nolan and Skylar Florian.
A celebration of life will be planned for Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Green Lake Township Memorial Park, Interlochen.
