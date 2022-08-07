MILLERSBURG — Wilma J. Yoder, 75, of Millersburg, Indiana, (district:73-4), died at 6:35 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Millersburg.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1947, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Joe J. and Mary (Yoder) Byler.
On Feb. 17, 1966, in Millersburg, she married Calvin H. Yoder. He died on Sept. 21, 2021.
Surviving are four daughters, Leona (Dennis) Troyer, of Millersburg, Kathryn (Mervin) Schlabach, of Shipshewana, Linda (Myron) Slabach, of Millersburg and Rose (Perry Jr.) Yutzy, of Howe; eight sons, Earl (Loretta) Yoder, of Millersburg, Danny (Marilyn) Yoder, of Topeka, Ervin (Vonda) Yoder, Larry (Loretta) Yoder, Verlin (Nadine) Yoder and Glen (Erma) Yoder, all of Millersburg, Calvin Jr., (Laura) Yoder, of Topeka and John (Ada) Yoder, of Shipshewana; 76 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; sister, Katie (Joas) Schlabach, of LaGrange; two brothers, Elmer J. (Ruby) Byler, of Millersburg and Orvan J. (Reyna) Byler, of Bapchule, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Ernie Yoder; great-grandson, Jeremy Schlabach; and infant brother, Perry Byler.
Wilma was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, and all day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Myron Slabach residence, 67348 C.R. 33, Millersburg.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Earl Yoder residence, 9520 W. C.R. 500S, Millersburg.
Services will be conducted by Bishop John Eash and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Christner Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.