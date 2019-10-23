Mary Ramundo 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mary Rachel (Casurella) Ramundo, 98, of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 10:10 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Greencroft in Goshen, Indiana. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Impeach President Trump? You voted: No Yes Undecided/need more information Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHorse seized from LaGrange County farm healingLakewood Park wins first-ever regional titleMan dies of electrocution while inspecting power poleWN senior learns life lessons from golfMarching Hornets feeling confident in new uniformsDoctor testifies to personal cost of alleged theftWoman found guilty of theft from doctorNorthside Body Shop has new ownersCity will repair 15 roads with Community Crossing fundsGene therapy gives "miracle boy" a second chance at life Images Videos CommentedTrine professor: Recession may be here already (2) Top Ads KD115993 KD103463 KD116027 Top Jobs KD115979 KD116983 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Fall taxes are due Nov. 12 Our Turn to Serve event is Nov. 9 Hamilton school board approves teacher contract Eastside principal explains rate of in-school suspensions Trine expands health sciences commitment with Bandemer appointment Eagles fight off Blazers in three sets Allen County's gravel road conversion completes 28 miles in first year GFW Inc. announces Leadership Fort Wayne Class of 2020
