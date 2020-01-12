Joan Crance, 84, of Churubusco, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 10:10 a.m. Graveside service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Blue River Cemetery, C.R. 300N and C.R. 350E, Columbia City. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association or Heart to Heart Hospice. Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, in charge of arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police arrest man in Garrett raid
- Burrell case back before local court
- Garrett Police arrest six people Saturday
- First Duesenberg belongs to museum
- Prairie Heights adds Hall of Fame
- Dohner resigns, to lead Butler's street department
- Steuben County could be a Blue Zone
- Pete Kempf steps down as Baron football coach
- Missing bison ‘Bix’ found outside of Garrett
- Clerk advises residents to check for unclaimed cash
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Missouri wrestling comes up short against Northern Iowa
- What might Wyoming look like in 2020?
- Region's congressman hosting town hall meetings Friday and Saturday
- Follow live coverage as Green Bay Packers host Seattle Seahawks in NFC playoffs
- Amy Winehouse's father insists Grammy Museum profits will go to charity
- Louise Redknapp 'so proud' of her sons
- Gordon Ramsay: My son has already started swearing
- Dina Lohan arrested on alleged drunk driving charge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.