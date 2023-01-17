BUTLER — Melva L Eakright, 92, of Butler, Indiana, died on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
She was born in Butler on Feb. 5, 1930, to Milo J. and Lucile K. (Gee) Provines.
Melva was a 1947 graduate of Butler High School.
She worked as head cashier for 14 years at Sutton’s Grocery in Butler, then as a cashier for six years at Butler Quick Mart, before retiring in 1994.
She was a member of Butler United Methodist Church in Butler.
Melva married Richard E. Eakright on April 29, 1949, in Butler, and he died on Dec. 20, 1996.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Samuel D. and Diane Eakright, of Waterloo; son-in-law, Virgil Kimes, of Auburn; six grandchildren, Larry (Traci) Kimes, Andrew Kimes, Matthew (Lela) Eakright, Justin (Nikki) Eakright, Stephanie (Seth) Myers, and Molly (Darryl) Porter; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Barbara Jean Kimes; sister, Lorene G. Berry; and four brothers, Verl Provines, Darwan Provines, Devere Provines and James Provines.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Butler Cemetery in Butler.
Memorials may be given in memory of Melva, to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
