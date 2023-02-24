PLEASANT LAKE — David Dean Detar, beloved husband and father was born April 28, 1945, at home in Flint, Indiana, to Marshall L. and Marian Pearl (Hand) Detar, and departed this life on Feb. 16, 2023, after an extended illness. David was one of four children with two sisters, Barbara Coffey, Georgia Wilson and one brother, Rick (Sunny) Detar.
David graduated from Angola High School and later obtained his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at Tri-State University in Angola. He loved learning and was interested in many subjects including aviation and history. He enjoyed designing model engines, antiquing and collected model airplane craft.
In 1976, he married his lovely wife, Susan Bea Stout and had two daughters, Alechia Nicole Hoeltke, of Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, and Robin Michelle Detar, of Kendallville.
David’s first marriage was in 1965, (Georgia Brown) and had one daughter, Laura Layton Prine, of Homosassa, Florida.
He later married in 1973, (Sharon Coyer) and had one son, Jason Andrew Detar, of Fort Wayne.
David retired early after a fulfilling career in electrical engineering. He also had a short career with B&O Railroad prior to returning to school for engineering. He and Susan spent their entire married life in Pleasant Lake, in a historical home they spent many years restoring and raising their daughters in. They owned until recently, adjacent historical land including a Pleasant Lake building that he created a workshop in the back, a barber shop and a small parcel of land that was used for 4-H animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Georgia Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; his four children, Laura (Gary) Prine, Jason (Michelle) Detar, Alechia (Jonathan) Hoeltke and Robin Detar. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Chalmer, Haakon, Gwyneth and Lela Hoeltke; Emma and Simon Detar; two siblings Rick “Sunny” (Magdalena) Detar, of Idaho, and California, Barbara (Rob) Coffey, of Washington; several nieces and nephews; and his wonderful caregivers, Marilyn Lichty and Marilyn Steury.
Viewing and funeral services will be held at David and Susan's home church, Calvary Chapel Fellowship, 4340 S. C.R. 1170E, Stroh, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Viewing will begin at noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m.n with burial to follow at Flint Cemetery in Flintn Indiana.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
