CADILLAC, Mich. — Ronald “Ron” (Puffer) Rehling, 67, of Cadillac, Michigan, died on Friday, April 30, 2021, of natural causes at home.
Born Nov. 24, 1953, in Kendallville, Indiana, Ron was the son of Richard "Dick" and Edith (Michaels) Rehling.
Ron attended Central Noble High School. Ron loved the outdoors. He was the happiest hunting and fishing with his brother and friends.
Ron also worked for Dana in Syracuse, Indiana.
Ron was a devoted husband, father, son and brother and will be greatly missed.
Ron is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon (Hile); daughter, Erica (Steven) Screeton; brothers, Michael (Elaine) and Richard (Nancy); and five nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Angela (Angie) Rehling.
A celebration of life will occur later this summer.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association.
