LAGRANGE — Norma E. Miller, 76, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle against cancer.
She was born on July 4, 1945, in Sturgis, Michigan, to O. Arthur and B. Edythe (Smith) Cole. They both preceded Norma in death.
Norma was a graduate from LaGrange High School in 1963. After high school she went on to study at Davis Business College in Toledo, Ohio, earning an Associate’s Degree in Business.
She lived most of her lifetime in LaGrange and spent 27 years working in collections for LaGrange County REMC. She also spent time working at the LaGrange County Courthouse scanning old records.
Norma was a member of First United Methodist Church of LaGrange and Sylvan Chapter OES #251. She also enjoyed volunteering at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, Ark Paws and Claws Book Store in Howe and the LaGrange County Library.
On June 6, 1981, she married DeWayne E. Miller at First United Methodist Church in LaGrange. He survives Norma.
Also surviving are her two sons, Mark D. (Suda) Miller, of San Mateo, California, and Craig A. (Erica) Miller, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Makenzie Miller, Oma Skyrus and Paolo Skyrus.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
The Rev. James Bartlett will officiate the services and burial will take place at Eden Cemetery, Topeka, Indiana.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in Norma’s memory to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.