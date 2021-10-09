HUDSON — Carroll J. Smith, 86, of Turkey Lake, Hudson, Indiana, died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1935, in Muncie, Indiana, to Violet (Brees) Shaner.
On Sept. 1, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she married Frederick A. Smith. He preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2017.
Mrs. Smith was a homemaker. She had worked at Prairie Heights Elementary School as a teacher’s aide for 13 years.
She was a member of Helmer United Methodist Church. She served as a lay speaker through the Methodist church for more than 20 years.
Carroll enjoyed crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, watching cowboy movies, and reading the Bible. She dearly loved her grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters, Vickey (Cecil) Hamer, of Hudson, Barbara Germano, of Fort Wayne and Janet (Marc) Stutzman, of Hudson; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dwayne (Cathy) Childers of Muncie and Wesley Brees, of Hudson.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Fred Smith II.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Helmer United Methodist Church, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.
Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery near Hudson.
Visitation is on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Helmer United Methodist Church or the Stroh Fire Department.
View a video tribute after Monday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
