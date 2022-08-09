FREMONT — Deborah Faye Swager, born in Lawrence County, Kentucky, broke her rusty cage in Fremont, Indiana, on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
She followed her dearly beloved husband, Tim Swager; mother, Laura McClory; father, Clarence Browning; and brothers, Tim and Rory Browning.
She is survived by her sister, Jeanette (Frank) Hull; mother-in-law, Alice Swager; brothers-in-law, Dan Swager (Susie) and Lee Swager (Mindy); and many loved nieces and nephews. Her children, Kylie Lowry (Thomas); son, Tim Swager II; and grandsons, Nicholas and Quinn Lowry were especially precious to her.
She was fiercely loyal and devoted her life to family. Debi was deeply passionate and had many talents. An artfully gifted designer, she thrived on providing a beautiful home for her children and husband. She loved her dogs, keeping up with current events, flowers, swimming, winning big at the casino, and vacationing with her husband. She will be remembered by those closest to her as beautiful, loving, generous, witty, and irreplaceable.
There will be no services held.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Mental Health America of Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
