AVILLA — Doris Joan Smurr, age 87, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Lincolnshire Place, Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Smurr was born Feb. 7, 1935, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Russell and Mildred (Sparks) Robart.
She graduated from Avilla High School in 1953, and married Robert Ward Smurr on Oct. 21, 1955, at Calvary United Methodist Church, Avilla. Bob preceded her in death in 2010.
Doris was a lifelong area resident with most of her life spent on their family farm near Avilla. In her younger years, she worked at her parent’s restaurant, followed by Delucany’s in Avilla. During the decades of raising her children, she was the custodian for Calvary United Methodist Church. She also worked at the Courier factory in Kendallville in the late 70s.
They raised three children, son, Steven and Lori Smurr, of Avilla; daughters, Linda and Max Franklin, of Kendallville and Julie and Greg Baka, of Columbia, Missouri; seven grandchildren, including Jeremy Smurr, Christopher Smurr, Whitney (Smurr) Crismore, Kelsey (Franklin) Laue, Robert “Robbie” Franklin, Travis Baka, and Rose Baka; and six great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Max Robart, Wanda Pfafman and Janice Lash.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor David Gruber officiating.
There will be visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Avilla Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
