ROME CITY — Charles Hayner, 74, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital with his sons at his bedside.
Charles is survived by his wife, Eva; his son, Matthew (Christy) Hayner; granddaughter, Laci, all of Florida; his son, Mike (Heather) Hayner; grandsons, Brady and Hudson, all of Westfield; stepson, Ronald King; grandsons, Spencer (Jasmyn) DuCharme, Isaac King and Sterling King; granddaughter, Cecilia King; three great-grandchildren, Ayla, Nora and Eli, all of Fort Wayne; a sister, Claire (Gary) Hicks, of Columbia City; two nieces, Michelle (Richard) Gualandi, of North Carolina, and Amanda (Mike) Feiock, of Indianapolis; sisters-in-law, Ola Mae Alday, of Texas, Opal Lewis, Peggy (Danny) McQuire, Wanda (Jerry) Watts and Linda (Jimmy) Watkins, all of Kentucky. He is also survived by a good family friend and mother of his children, Cathy (Pat) DeWitt.
Charles was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 6, 1949.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Gladys Hayner; and a stepson, Christopher King.
Charlie enjoyed having a beer with his friends at the local VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, car racing, and truck driving. It always filled his heart to see his grandchildren.
A military service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2 p.m., at VFW Post 2749, 127 Veterans Way, Kendallville.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
