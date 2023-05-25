AUBURN — Roselyn Iris Wells of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, peacefully at home.
Roselyn was born April 16, 1953, to Russell and Golda (Rowe) Mills, and grew up on their family flower farm in Ashley.
Roselyn was a 1971 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Roselyn married her classmate, James “Jim” Wells, on Nov. 5, 1971.
Family meant everything to her. She never missed a sporting event or performance of her children or grandchildren and loved cheering loudly. She loved to help plan birthday and Halloween parties for her grandchildren.
Roselyn was a member of Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren, where she was a preschool director and teacher for eight years.
She was the President of DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society for 22 years and a lifetime member of the DeKalb County Historical Society. Roselyn was heavily involved in volunteer work including Bible school, three libraries in DeKalb County, Parent/Teacher Organization, and as a historical and genealogy speaker. Jim and Roselyn also worked tirelessly repairing cemetery stones in DeKalb County and Kendallville. She will be missed dearly.
Roselyn is survived by her husband of 51 years; and her two daughters, Amanda Wells Blackman, of Kendallville and Jaime Hanni-Wells (Mike), of Findlay, Ohio; three grandchildren, Austin Hanni-Wells, Alyssa Hanni-Wells and Nikolas Blackman. She is also survived by her sister, Rita Mills Smith, of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Robert, Ronald and Rodney Mills; and a granddaughter, Kailee Blackman.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Valarie Kline will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery.
Visitation also will be from 3-7 p.m., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
