Anita Feller

FREMONT — Anita (Weber) Feller, a life-long citizen of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at her home, surrounded by love.
Anita was born on Dec. 8, 1944, to June Sharrow and Robert Weber.
She is survived by her sons, Tracy (Pam) Feller and Scott (Jodi) Feller; her siblings, Steve (Sharman) Weber, Cindy (Andy) McComb and Curt (Amy) Sharrow. In addition, she leaves behind her grandchildren, Ashley (Brandon) Brete, Josh (Lizzie) Feller and Nick (Anna) Feller; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Rogan, Ryler, Rozlynn, Kinsley and Emery. Anita is also survived by her nephews and nieces; her many cousins; and a multitude of life-long friends who held her close to their heart.
Preceding her in death were her infant child, Steven Feller; mother; father; stepfather, Robert Sharrow; and her beloved grandparents, Floyd and Hazel Weber and Tom and Elizabeth Parrish. Also preceding her in death was her former husband, Leon Feller.
Anita cherished her family and friends, she loved her many dogs and any other animals that crossed her path, and she treasured her independence. If you were fortunate enough to know Anita, you were blessed with a caring and giving friend for life. She offered no judgement and gave love generously, opening her home and her heart to those in need.
Anita was also proud that, through hard work and a meticulous attention to detail, she created and maintained a successful cleaning business, AL Cleaning.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
A memorial service for Anita will follow visitation at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
It will be immediately followed by a graveside burial ceremony at Lakeside Cemetery.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Cahoots Coffee Café, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, IN, 46703 or to Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana. “Cahoots is an independent non-profit, providing a safe and non-threatening environment for enrichment and socialization of youth.”
The family would like to thank Hospice, particularly Paula and Taylor, for the care provided these last few weeks.
Condolences to the family may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.