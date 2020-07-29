Crystal “Glea” Rule, 93, formerly of Leesburg and Columbia City, Indiana, died at 9:40 a.m., on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, where she was transported from her retirement home at Timbercrest Senior Living in North Manchester, Indiana.
Arrangements are with Smith & Sons Miller Chapel in South Whitley.
